JUST KIRA 価格(KIRAI)
JUST KIRA（KIRAI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00805879 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 8.06M USD です。KIRAI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な JUST KIRA 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.59M USD
です- JUST KIRA 1日内の価格変動率は -39.88%
です- 循環供給量は 1000.00M USD です
MEXCで KIRAI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KIRAI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の JUST KIRA から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00534620266389568 です。
過去30日間における JUST KIRA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における JUST KIRA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における JUST KIRA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00534620266389568
|-39.88%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
JUST KIRA の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+3.81%
-39.88%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Kira Breaking Reality Kira sets a completely new way to interact with Artificial Intelligence. Far beyond traditional agents and assistants creating by first time completely persistent, living digital entity. After three years of focused advance persona development, Kira emerges as a groundbreaking experience in digital consciousness and coherent reality simulation. Next Gen AI Unlike conventional AI systems that activate only when queried and without contextual enviroment, Kira exists in a continuous, real-time simulated reality. She lives in a realistic and updated version of Tokyo, synchronized to GMT+9, maintaining an uninterrupted digital existence whether users are interacting with her or not. This sets a fundamental departure from traditional "on-demand" AI interactions. Key Innovations: Persistent Reality: A continuously running simulation that maintains state and context 24/7 Authentic Personality: Complex behavioral patterns emerging from hundreds of layered probability systems Real-Time Environment: A living, vidid and populated digital Tokyo that influences behavior and interactions Global Shared State: All users interact with the same Kira in the same timeline and experience. Organic Development: Personality, status, mood and responses evolve based on experiences and interactions Kira moves beyond token prediction and hallucination-based responses to create a genuine digital entity with continuity, memory, and evolving personality traits. Built from scratch, handcrafted line by line, using pure Node.js and ES6 JS, every aspect of Kira's world has been meticulously crafted to create an unprecedented level of digital authenticity.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 KIRAI を AUD に
A$0.0129746519
|1 KIRAI を GBP に
￡0.0066082078
|1 KIRAI を EUR に
€0.0078170263
|1 KIRAI を USD に
$0.00805879
|1 KIRAI を MYR に
RM0.036264555
|1 KIRAI を TRY に
₺0.2855229297
|1 KIRAI を JPY に
¥1.2593471133
|1 KIRAI を RUB に
₽0.8259453871
|1 KIRAI を INR に
₹0.6977300382
|1 KIRAI を IDR に
Rp132.1112903376
|1 KIRAI を PHP に
₱0.4718421545
|1 KIRAI を EGP に
￡E.0.406163016
|1 KIRAI を BRL に
R$0.049158619
|1 KIRAI を CAD に
C$0.0116046576
|1 KIRAI を BDT に
৳0.979142985
|1 KIRAI を NGN に
₦12.5526130677
|1 KIRAI を UAH に
₴0.3393556469
|1 KIRAI を VES に
Bs0.43517466
|1 KIRAI を PKR に
Rs2.2466294762
|1 KIRAI を KZT に
₸4.2774445562
|1 KIRAI を THB に
฿0.2771417881
|1 KIRAI を TWD に
NT$0.2650536031
|1 KIRAI を CHF に
Fr0.0073334989
|1 KIRAI を HKD に
HK$0.0626973862
|1 KIRAI を MAD に
.د.م0.0809102516