Julia Swarm Syndicate (JSS) is a next-generation crypto trading platform built on the Julia programming language and focused on the Solana blockchain. It uses swarm intelligence, where a decentralized group of AI agents work together—like a colony of ants or a flock of birds—to analyze data, predict market trends, and make smart trading decisions.
Each agent has its own strategy. For example, the Technical Analyst uses indicators like RSI and Bollinger Bands, the Degen Trader chases fast-moving DeFi trends, and the Market Insight Trader looks at big-picture data like liquidity and market cap. These agents learn from their past performance and adjust their strategies using Julia’s machine learning tools.
JSS pulls real-time market data from sources like DEXScreener and GeckoTerminal. Agents communicate and reach a group decision—buy, sell, or hold—based on majority sentiment, ensuring that the system adapts to changing conditions.
The goal of JSS is to make advanced trading tools available to everyone, not just institutional investors. By combining the strengths of many agents, it gives users a clearer, more informed view of the crypto market. In the future, JSS may expand to other blockchains and allow the community to help build and improve agents through an open-source framework.
Julia Swarm Syndicate (JSS) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Julia Swarm Syndicate (JSS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Julia Swarm Syndicate (JSS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Julia Swarm Syndicate (JSS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される JSS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
JSS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
JSS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、JSS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
JSS 価格予測
JSS の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の JSS 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。