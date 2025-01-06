Judgment AI 価格(JMTAI)
Judgment AI（JMTAI）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 17.65K USD です。JMTAI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Judgment AI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 131.78 USD
です- Judgment AI 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 442.00M USD です
MEXCで JMTAI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な JMTAI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Judgment AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Judgment AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Judgment AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Judgment AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-7.02%
|60日
|$ 0
|-20.61%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Judgment AI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is Judgment AI ? Judgment AI is the AI-based juridical services platform in the cryptocurrency industry, established with the goal of expanding and facilitating customer affairs. Solution Judgment AI By combining machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, and data analytics, the platform streamlines legal processes, reduces costs, and enhances the accuracy and efficiency of legal decision-making. The AI-powered platform can analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and provide legal professionals with actionable insights and recommendations. Technology The core technologies used by Judgment AI comprise of Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL). NLP is utilized to extract data and information from legal documents and decipher the significance of textual data. ML and DL are used to recognize patterns in legal data and automate the forecasting and decision-making process regarding legal affairs. Furthermore, Judgment AI incorporates advanced security protocols to guarantee the protection of data stored on the platform. How does the Judgment AI ecosystem work? stakeholders and users can engage in financial transactions on the Judgment AI platform using their JMTAI utility tokens. These transactions can include purchasing subscriptions, transfers, and more. Who are the Judgement AI team? The Judgement AI team consists of Robson Alova as the CEO, Kevin Roviland as the CFO, Vinnie Poramews as the CTO, Juliete Topsin as the CMO, Mark Drumio as the Lawyer, and Teresa Kadwin as the Advisor.
