Jones GLP 価格(JGLP)
Jones GLP（JGLP）の本日のライブ価格は 2.9 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。JGLP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Jones GLP 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 26.71 USD
です- Jones GLP 1日内の価格変動率は -0.85%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
本日の Jones GLP から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.025013669774324 です。
過去30日間における Jones GLP から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0437378000 です。
過去60日間における Jones GLP から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.3500969900 です。
過去90日間における Jones GLP から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.5451177634500405 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.025013669774324
|-0.85%
|30日
|$ -0.0437378000
|-1.50%
|60日
|$ +0.3500969900
|+12.07%
|90日
|$ +0.5451177634500405
|+23.15%
Jones GLP の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-0.85%
+3.31%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
jGLP is a product of JonesDAO, a protocol that is already listed on CoinGecko. Jones DAO is a yield, strategy, and liquidity protocol for options. We deploy vaults that enable one-click access to institutional-grade options strategies while unlocking capital efficiency & liquidity for DeFi options through yield-bearing options-backed asset tokens. Jones recently launched a set of advanced strategy vaults, jGLP & jUSDC, that are built on top of the GMX platform and GLP. These vaults deliver transparent and consistent leveraged yield to users. They work in tandem to amplify the yield generated by GLP for depositors. - jGLP: Smart Leverage on the underlying GLP rewards rate - jUSDC: Transparent USDC yield without the inefficiencies of competing methods Both vaults offer optional auto-compounding. Choosing to auto-compound allows users to mint the jGLP and jUSDC receipt tokens. The jGLP vault accrues yield in ETH, while the jUSDC vault accrues yield in USDC. How do they work? The jGLP and jUSDC vaults are complementary. At a high level, the two Vaults work together by doing the following: 1. Users can deposit GLP or any GLP basket token into the jGLP Vault, and USDC into the jUSDC Vault. 2. The jGLP Vault borrows USDC collateral from the jUSDC Vault to mint more GLP, thereby gaining leverage on its GLP position. 3. The jGLP Vault delivers amplified and transparent real yield to depositors. 4. The jUSDC Vault delivers USDC yield to depositors by receiving a portion of the yield from the GLP strategy built on its collateral. The jGLP Vault only borrows from the jUSDC vault, and does not interact with any other leverage sources. jGLP maintains exposure similar to the broad crypto market (i.e ETH, BTC, etc.) while earning multiples of the base GLP yield. Even better, jGLP uses Smart Leverage, developed with extensive backtesting, to automatically rebalance within an algorithmically determined range.
