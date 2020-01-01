JOKER (JOKER) トケノミクス
JOKER (JOKER) 情報
Not just a meme, but also a lifestyle. JOKER: Not Just a Meme, But a Lifestyle In the world of blockchain, JOKER is more than just a meme coin—it’s a culture, an attitude, and a symbol of breaking the rules and disrupting the norm. JOKER represents not only trading and wealth but also a bold and carefree way of life, embracing freedom and fearless exploration.
Why Choose JOKER? Cultural Resonance 🎭 – JOKER is not just for traders; it’s for thinkers, risk-takers, and those who refuse to conform. It embodies the spirit of rebellion, creativity, and limitless possibility.
Community-Driven 🌎 – Built and powered by a global network of like-minded individuals, JOKER thrives on decentralization, ensuring that every holder plays a part in shaping its future.
Innovative Economy 💰 – JOKER goes beyond transactions. We are building an ecosystem that integrates NFTs, DAO governance, on-chain voting, social incentives, and more.
JOKER is not just another token—it’s a statement. A movement. A way of life. Are you in? 🚀
JOKER (JOKER) トケノミクス & 価格分析
JOKER (JOKER) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
JOKER (JOKER) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
JOKER (JOKER) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される JOKER トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
JOKER トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
JOKER のトケノミクスを理解したところで、JOKER トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。