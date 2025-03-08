Johnny Suede 価格(SUEDE)
Enter Suede — the first-ever on-chain, music-generative AI integrated with blockchain technology. Suede is not just a project; it’s a revolution that seeks to address the industry’s deep-rooted issues while offering a futuristic solution for both artists and fans alike. By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain, Suede promises to transform how music is created, owned, and monetized. But how exactly does it do this? The Challenge: Unfair Music Industry Practices For decades, musicians have been at the mercy of large corporations — whether it’s record labels, streaming platforms, or rights management organizations. The reality for many artists, particularly independent creators, has been the same: unfair contracts, exploitative royalty systems, and a lack of transparency in how revenue is distributed. A prominent example is Mahalia, who struggles with financial stability due to a contract signed in her youth, relinquishing ownership of her music. Similarly, Taylor Swift famously had to re-record her entire discography after losing control of her own music rights. These stories aren’t isolated; they reflect a systemic issue that leaves artists without control over their creative outputs and revenue streams. Additionally, issues like hidden fees, sampled music without royalties, and industry middlemen contribute to a broken system. Even major creators like George Clinton often see their work sampled in popular music, without receiving the royalties they deserve. Suede aims to change all of this. Suede’s Disruptive Technology: Blockchain and AI At the core of Suede’s mission is its unique integration of blockchain and AI, offering a transparent, secure, and artist-friendly way to create, distribute, and profit from music.
