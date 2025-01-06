Jewels Da Goat 価格(JEWELS)
Jewels Da Goat（JEWELS）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 84.12K USD です。JEWELS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Jewels Da Goat 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 760.49 USD
です- Jewels Da Goat 1日内の価格変動率は +5.59%
です- 循環供給量は 999.83M USD です
MEXCで JEWELS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な JEWELS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Jewels Da Goat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Jewels Da Goat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Jewels Da Goat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Jewels Da Goat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.59%
|30日
|$ 0
|-35.65%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Jewels Da Goat の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.38%
+5.59%
+34.81%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
