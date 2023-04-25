Jesus Coin (JESUS) トケノミクス
What is Jesus Coin?
Jesus Coin was launched to transform the memecoin market with a unique narrative as the only cryptocurrency that encourages generosity.
Jesus Coin is building a native transaction network on top of Ethereum to power decentralized, charitable, applications and organizations.
What makes your project unique?
Jesus Coin is an ERC-20 that revolutionizes generosity through open-source smart contracts and opens the door for decentralized governance within charitable organizations.
History of your project. Jesus Coin was conceived by Maker Lee, after seeing a need for innovation within the non-profit world. On April 25, 2023, $JESUS conducted a fundraising sale and was the number one trending coin on PinkSale.finance (a presale platform.) Within 24 hours, Jesus Coin attracted over 600 holders who contributed to over $2m in trading volume on UniSwap.
What’s next for your project?
Jesus Coin is building a decentralized app to facilitate charitable giving throughout non-profit organizations and is actively looking for new partnerships in the web2 and web3 ecosystems.
What can your token be used for?
Jesus Coin (JESUS) can be used as a currency and as governance within the Jesus Coin network. Because the supply of JESUS is set at 777 trillion, JESUS can also be used as a store of value.
Jesus Coin (JESUS) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Jesus Coin (JESUS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Jesus Coin (JESUS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Jesus Coin (JESUS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される JESUS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
JESUS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
JESUS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、JESUS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
JESUS 価格予測
JESUS の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の JESUS 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
