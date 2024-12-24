Jesus Coin 価格(JESUS)
Jesus Coin（JESUS）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 14.14M USD です。JESUS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Jesus Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 210.02K USD
です- Jesus Coin 1日内の価格変動率は -2.98%
です- 循環供給量は 156.53T USD です
本日の Jesus Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Jesus Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Jesus Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Jesus Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.98%
|30日
|$ 0
|-44.86%
|60日
|$ 0
|-44.55%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Jesus Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.90%
-2.98%
-27.69%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
**What is Jesus Coin?** Jesus Coin was launched to transform the memecoin market with a unique narrative as the only cryptocurrency that encourages generosity. Jesus Coin is building a native transaction network on top of Ethereum to power decentralized, charitable, applications and organizations. **What makes your project unique?** Jesus Coin is an ERC-20 that revolutionizes generosity through open-source smart contracts and opens the door for decentralized governance within charitable organizations. **History of your project.** Jesus Coin was conceived by [Maker Lee](https://twitter.com/0xmakerlee), after seeing a need for innovation within the non-profit world. On April 25, 2023, $JESUS conducted a fundraising sale and was the number one trending coin on [PinkSale.finance](https://pinksale.finance/) (a presale platform.) Within 24 hours, Jesus Coin attracted over 600 holders who contributed to over $2m in trading volume on [UniSwap.](https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xba386a4ca26b85fd057ab1ef86e3dc7bdeb5ce70) **What’s next for your project?** Jesus Coin is building a decentralized app to facilitate charitable giving throughout non-profit organizations and is actively looking for new partnerships in the web2 and web3 ecosystems. **What can your token be used for?** Jesus Coin (JESUS) can be used as a currency and as governance within the Jesus Coin network. Because the supply of JESUS is set at 777 trillion, JESUS can also be used as a store of value.
