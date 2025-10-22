JELLY TIME 価格(JELLY)
-0.15%
-8.96%
-17.47%
-17.47%
JELLY TIME (JELLY) のリアルタイム価格は $0.00001415 です。過去24時間、JELLY は最低 $ 0.00001403 から最高 $ 0.00001555 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。JELLY の史上最高値は $ 0.0015406 で、史上最安値は $ 0.00001403 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、JELLY は過去1時間で -0.15%、過去24時間で -8.96% 、過去7日間で -17.47% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
JELLY TIME の現在の時価総額は $ 14.15K、24時間取引高は -- です。JELLY の循環供給量は 999.76M、総供給量は 999760634.305833 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 14.15K です。
本日の JELLY TIME から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における JELLY TIME から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000061000 です。
過去60日間における JELLY TIME から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における JELLY TIME から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-8.96%
|30日
|$ -0.0000061000
|-43.10%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Peanut Butter Jelly Time ($JELLY) is a community-driven cryptocurrency project inspired by one of the earliest and most recognizable internet memes. The origin of the meme dates back to 2001, when a short Flash animation of a cartoon banana dancing to the 1996 song “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” by The Buckwheat Boyz began circulating online. Initially shared on personal websites and niche communities, it gained massive popularity on early internet platforms such as eBaum’s World, Newgrounds, AlbinoBlacksheep, and YTMND. The looping animation, combined with the repetitive and absurd lyrics, made it a defining example of early internet humor and one of the first memes to achieve widespread recognition.
The $JELLY project is designed around collective ownership, community governance, and cultural preservation. By leveraging the meme’s high recognizability and nostalgic appeal, $JELLY aims to unite participants who share an appreciation for internet history and meme culture. The project operates as a decentralized, community-led initiative, with token holders empowered to influence project direction, creative output, and collaborations.
$JELLY is more than a token; it is a cultural artifact on-chain. Its design incorporates the ethos of Web3—permissionless participation, transparent governance, and open creative collaboration—while maintaining the playful spirit of the original meme. The token serves as a medium for digital collectibles, meme-based media initiatives, and cross-community partnerships. Future development plans include the integration of $JELLY into meme-related content, online events, NFT collections, and collaborative marketing campaigns with other crypto projects.
The cultural footprint of Peanut Butter Jelly Time extends beyond internet forums and Flash animation websites. The meme has appeared in mainstream media, most notably in the Family Guy episode “The Courtship of Stewie’s Father” (Season 4, Episode 16, aired November 20, 2005), where the character Brian dresses as the banana to cheer up Peter. The meme was also popular during the MySpace era, often embedded in user profiles and blog posts, further cementing its role in early social media culture. Its enduring appeal lies in its simplicity, absurdity, and the shared nostalgia it evokes for those who experienced the early days of the internet.
The project’s roadmap emphasizes sustainable growth and active community involvement. Key goals include:
Encouraging creative contributions from the community in the form of artwork, videos, and memes.
Hosting community-driven contests, events, and social media campaigns to maintain engagement.
Preserving and documenting internet culture through archival efforts and educational content.
$JELLY operates on the principle that strong communities drive lasting value. By grounding the project in a cultural phenomenon that has already demonstrated global reach, the team aims to create a space where humor, history, and blockchain innovation intersect.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
JELLY TIME (JELLY) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの JELLY TIME (JELLY) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば JELLY TIME の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。
今すぐ JELLY TIME の価格予測 をチェック！
JELLY TIME (JELLY) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ JELLY トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！
|時間 (UTC+8)
|タイプ
|情報
|10-23 01:13:05
|業界の最新情報
暗号通貨恐怖指数が下落、市場が「極度の恐怖」モードに再突入
|10-22 21:14:27
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインは10月に入ってから5.12%下落しており、史上3回目の10月下落となる可能性がある
|10-22 12:58:37
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインが109,000ドルを下回り、イーサリアムが3,900ドルのサポートラインを失い、暗号資産の時価総額が3.751兆ドルに下落
|10-21 22:34:24
|業界の最新情報
ビットコインが反発し、20分間で1%以上上昇して108,000ドルを突破
|10-21 15:53:36
|業界の最新情報
昨日、ビットコイン現物ETFは4040万ドルの純流出、イーサリアム現物ETFは1億4570万ドルの純流出を記録
|10-20 18:31:42
|業界の最新情報
仮想通貨の時価総額が3.868兆ドルに回復し、24時間で3.7%上昇
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。