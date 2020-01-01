Janro The Rat (JANRO) トケノミクス
JANRO is the ultimate memecoin, created purely to celebrate the internet’s favorite dancing rat, Janro. With no utility, no roadmap, and no purpose other than to spread joy, JANRO thrives on the universal appeal of its namesake: a hilarious rat with infinite dance moves who has captivated the world with his quirky energy.
Janro’s viral fame comes from his ability to groove to any genre, whether it’s upbeat EDM, classic salsa, or even the most obscure internet remixes. Similarly, Janro embraces the chaotic and unpredictable energy of the meme culture that Janro represents. It’s a coin that doesn’t take itself seriously but is powered by the collective enthusiasm of a community that loves to laugh, share, and dance along with the internet’s latest star.
Janro doesn’t promise groundbreaking technology or lofty goals—it’s simply a celebration of the absurd, the entertaining, and the viral. It’s a token for those who want to be part of a movement that’s about nothing more than fun and laughter. If you love Janro’s moves, share his memes, or just enjoy the idea of owning a coin named after a dancing rat, Janro is for you. No gimmicks, no promises—just pure, unadulterated meme magic.
Janro The Rat (JANRO) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Janro The Rat (JANRO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Janro The Rat (JANRO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Janro The Rat (JANRO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される JANRO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
JANRO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
JANRO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、JANRO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
JANRO 価格予測
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。