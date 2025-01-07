Isiklar Coin 価格(ISIKC)
Isiklar Coin（ISIKC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.242436 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ISIKC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Isiklar Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.00M USD
です- Isiklar Coin 1日内の価格変動率は -0.52%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
本日の Isiklar Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0012842040338759 です。
過去30日間における Isiklar Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0607490067 です。
過去60日間における Isiklar Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0975618466 です。
過去90日間における Isiklar Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.08577269191234303 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0012842040338759
|-0.52%
|30日
|$ -0.0607490067
|-25.05%
|60日
|$ -0.0975618466
|-40.24%
|90日
|$ -0.08577269191234303
|-26.13%
Isiklar Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.92%
-0.52%
-0.68%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
TURGUT ISIK, founder of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. was born in Bartın in 1932. After completing his education, he worked in the companies of his father and his grandfather for a while. In 1952 he established Isıklar Collective Company with his father Ali Rıza Isık. Turgut Isık who took over the works in 1959 as his father passed away, has established Isıklar Limited Company with Sezai Turkes and Fevzi Akkaya and by converting this company, which operated as a sales company for long years into a corporation, he entered industry with Bartın Brick factory. Turgut Isık established the factories Baksan Bartın paper sack, Bartın Lime and Meytas Lime and Cumra Paper Bags Factory between the years 1969 and 1981 . In 1976 he established Isıklar Maritime Group being composed of Isıklar Maritime Bargem , Bartas Bartın and Ship Barden. With the investments made in these companies, he had a fleet with 1 tanker and 13 dry cargo ships. With the establishment of Ozısık Construction and Genta Engineering Co, he entered into construction and contracting sectors. In 1974 in order to ensure continuity of his institutions, he gathered all his companies under the roof of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. Turgut Isık who passed away on 26th of March 1990, had the principle “Life is not a challenge,challenge is life” and as being a member of Turkish Private sector, in order to make contribution to the economical development of our country, he has realized all his responsibilities both in and out of the country with his outmost efforts, meticulous works and never ending dynamism, which he deemed was his duty. A few years before his passing away, Turgut Isık has wanted to establish a foundation for health and education and he has started with the related works. His desire which he could not fulfill during his lifetime was realized by his family in 1991 being in line with his educational and health targets. And now in 2019 , ISIKLAR HOLDING decided to move forward to the most innovative and trendy technology - blockchain. And created Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) . Bulgarian based company Isiklar Coin Bulgaria LTD creates its own coin which is affiliate based utility token , that serves the ISIKC Platform for all their long-term partners and suppliers . ISIKC is a ERC20 ethereum based token. Basicly the idea behind ISIKC is simple customer loyalty program , it is developed on blockhain because of all the pros that the technology gives. We believe that after the ISIKLAR application we can implement this idea worldwide.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。
