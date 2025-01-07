Iris Ecosystem 価格(IRISTOKEN)
Iris Ecosystem（IRISTOKEN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00301163 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。IRISTOKEN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Iris Ecosystem 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 8.15K USD
です- Iris Ecosystem 1日内の価格変動率は +0.07%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで IRISTOKEN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IRISTOKEN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Iris Ecosystem から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Iris Ecosystem から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000818922 です。
過去60日間における Iris Ecosystem から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000831077 です。
過去90日間における Iris Ecosystem から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.000007365919710884 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30日
|$ +0.0000818922
|+2.72%
|60日
|$ +0.0000831077
|+2.76%
|90日
|$ +0.000007365919710884
|+0.25%
Iris Ecosystem の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.18%
+0.07%
+0.55%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-DRIVEN ECOSYSTEM FOR CRYPTO INVESTORS We use artificial intelligence tools to find the best market signals as well as the best projects to help crypto investors in their investment choices through our APP Iris. Iris also integrates a decentralized p2p exchange protocol as well as a play2earn to stimulate the community and accelerate token burning. IRIS is a system aiming to put business intelligence at the blockchain service to help investors of all sizes optimise their investment options. To do so, Iris offers a mobile application Iris App that analyses the most relevant projects on the market and sends real-time signals of the best opportunities (the best APYs of Staking/Farming, projects before their listing on CMC and CG, high yielding low cap projects and much more). Iris token will be the token used in the ecosystem. To benefit from the platform's premium services, users must hold a quantity of Iris tokens in staking. Holders are thus doubly rewarded by having access to the Iris App services and reflections. They will no longer focus on the token's price as it will be used as a means of unlocking services, and there will be no interest in parting with it, which will result in a stable and gradual increase in the value of the token. The token incorporates a manual burn system, a reflection system that rewards holders after each transaction.
