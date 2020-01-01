iridescent rabbit shark (IRS) トケノミクス
The IRS or iridescent rabbit shark is a cultural meme coin, but far from typical; it represents a group of people who not only love sharks but love self improvement and aim to live under the guise of an apex predator, the shark. the IRS community serves as a place for people to connect and thrive, but congregate and grow together whilst spreading the word of the IRS. It’s a celebration of an apex predator relayed over zoomer vibes.
The cult emphasizes the effervescent glow up, ambition, and relentlessly rising to the top.
It is a play on words for the "IRS" but in no way shape or form connected to the governmental body, the IRS.
The decentralized nature of governance in the Iridescent Rabbit Shark (IRS) community mirrors the broader principles of blockchain technology by allowing its community to engage in decision-making processes. This approach reflects a democratic ethos akin to blockchain governance, where transparency and inclusivity are paramount. However, IRS, while innovative in its governance model, remains relatively obscure with a limited market presence. Its small market cap and high volatility could indicate a higher investment risk due to its niche status and the speculative nature of such decentralized projects.
iridescent rabbit shark (IRS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される IRS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
IRS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
IRS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、IRS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
