Irena Coin Apps 価格(IRENA)
Irena Coin Apps（IRENA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。IRENA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Irena Coin Apps 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Irena Coin Apps 1日内の価格変動率は +5.97%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで IRENA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IRENA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Irena Coin Apps から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Irena Coin Apps から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Irena Coin Apps から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Irena Coin Apps から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.97%
|30日
|$ 0
|+7.67%
|60日
|$ 0
|-43.70%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Irena Coin Apps の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.03%
+5.97%
+8.09%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"The future is now in renewable green energy and environmentally friendly electric cars and solar panels. As Irena Green Energy Coin, we have improved ourselves in this regard with our team. Pilot studies of our IGE software, which has been developed for the last 1 year and can be downloaded to electric cars, will be completed in May. You will earn by mining our coins for every distance you cover on every journey you will make with your electric vehicle. Our IR-APOLLON mining device, which we will jointly launch with the MinFect Mining Device manufacturer in July 2022, will be able to connect to solar panels. You will be able to mine our coin at zero cost with electricity generated from solar energy. You will be able to exchange these issued IGE coins with IRENA Coins on the IRENASWAP platform. You can then sell these IRENA coins or buy items from our online blockchain-based shopping website irenacoin.store. First of all, to prevent IRENA Coin sales pressure in the market, IRENA finance will open in the coming days and we will give USDT, not IRENA coin, as a stake reward. Then you will be able to buy products from our blockchain-based online shopping site by connecting with your metamask wallet with web3 support. In June, our IR-APOLLON mining device will go on sale. IRENA coin is no ordinary project. 2 americans and ! Developed by turk software. One of our software developers has worked on eBAY for many years>With their experience here, our price will increase regularly and rapidly with many innovations such as the blockchain online shopping site. We have a 2-year Cin-Burn calendar. 500,000,000 irena coins will be burned at the end of each month. After these actions, the price will continue to increase rapidly. "
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
