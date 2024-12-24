IPOR 価格(IPOR)
IPOR（IPOR）の本日のライブ価格は 0.299006 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 8.04M USD です。IPOR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な IPOR 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 64.69K USD
です- IPOR 1日内の価格変動率は +11.31%
です- 循環供給量は 26.89M USD です
MEXCで IPOR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IPOR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の IPOR から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.03037271 です。
過去30日間における IPOR から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0362320819 です。
過去60日間における IPOR から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1143104722 です。
過去90日間における IPOR から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.03373876933037855 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.03037271
|+11.31%
|30日
|$ -0.0362320819
|-12.11%
|60日
|$ +0.1143104722
|+38.23%
|90日
|$ -0.03373876933037855
|-10.13%
IPOR の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.12%
+11.31%
-30.39%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
IPOR, the Inter Protocol Over-block Rate, is the heartbeat of DeFi credit markets. It is the first attempt in DeFi to establish a yield curve representing the average cost of borrowing in DeFi with information published on-chain by the largest credit market protocols in DeFi - Aave and Compound. The IPOR Protocol consists of two main parts: 1. A benchmark interest rate for DeFi (“The Index”). Currently available for USDT, USDC, and DAI (ETH coming up). These are calculated and published on-chain are public goods in the Ethereum ecosystem. 2. A suite of interest rate derivative DEXes (“The IRDs”) that quote rates for 28-day interest rate swaps for the above markets. The IPOR Index Currently, there are three IPOR rates for USDC, USDT, and DAI which have essentially different rate behavior. An IPOR ETH rate is on the horizon. These are all currently spot rates, as there is really no yield curve in DeFi, and the lack of the yield curve presents the index with a huge market opportunity. The IRDs The first instrument to reference the IPOR rates is a 4 week IRS. It takes the best of DeFi incorporating a liquidity pool and an AMM. The liquidity pool is a passive underwriter for like asset. The AMM prices the instruments based on a few different quant models broken down into something cheap enough to run on Ethereum. The taker is quoted a fixed rate, the floating rate is the IPOR (printed on chain via an oracle). IPOR plans to mature into a fully community-driven DAO. IPOR Labs will transfer ownership into the IPOR DAO, and complete ownership and control of the IPOR Protocol will be in the IPOR token holders. IPOR labs will continue to participate and make proposals; however, the ultimate approval will be in a decentralized manner via the DAO.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 IPOR を AUD に
A$0.4784096
|1 IPOR を GBP に
￡0.23621474
|1 IPOR を EUR に
€0.28704576
|1 IPOR を USD に
$0.299006
|1 IPOR を MYR に
RM1.33954688
|1 IPOR を TRY に
₺10.53697144
|1 IPOR を JPY に
¥47.02766368
|1 IPOR を RUB に
₽30.26538732
|1 IPOR を INR に
₹25.4454106
|1 IPOR を IDR に
Rp4,822.67674418
|1 IPOR を PHP に
₱17.50979136
|1 IPOR を EGP に
￡E.15.27322648
|1 IPOR を BRL に
R$1.85084714
|1 IPOR を CAD に
C$0.42757858
|1 IPOR を BDT に
৳35.77307784
|1 IPOR を NGN に
₦462.85530788
|1 IPOR を UAH に
₴12.58217248
|1 IPOR を VES に
Bs15.249306
|1 IPOR を PKR に
Rs83.40473364
|1 IPOR を KZT に
₸156.13794314
|1 IPOR を THB に
฿10.23198532
|1 IPOR を TWD に
NT$9.77151608
|1 IPOR を CHF に
Fr0.26611534
|1 IPOR を HKD に
HK$2.32028656
|1 IPOR を MAD に
.د.م3.01099042