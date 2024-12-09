IPMB 価格(IPMB)
IPMB（IPMB）の本日のライブ価格は 29.7 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 105.71M USD です。IPMB から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な IPMB 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 30.36 USD
です- IPMB 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 3.56M USD です
MEXCで IPMB から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IPMB 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の IPMB から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における IPMB から USD への価格変動率は $ -6.7962361500 です。
過去60日間における IPMB から USD への価格変動率は $ -15.9672308400 です。
過去90日間における IPMB から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -6.7962361500
|-22.88%
|60日
|$ -15.9672308400
|-53.76%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
IPMB の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
International Precious Metals Bullion (IPMB) provides a dual-token solution to gold ownership by tokenizing the entire gold supply chain. IPMB has created the easiest and most affordable gold ownership platform in the world by vertically integrating the entire supply chain of investment-grade gold onto the blockchain. Tokenizing gold allows us to lower entry barriers, reduce costs and create a more secure and trustworthy gold ownership solution. Key Features of the IPMB Ecosystem include; Access to no-fee gold ownership. IPMB waives all fees such as storage, management, insurance and even delivery of investment-grade gold. Discount on physical gold. By staking IPMB Tokens, you can unlock an 11% discount on investment-grade gold. Traceable from the mine to the cloud, and in the vault. IPMB manages the entire gold supply chain and integrates the operation onto the blockchain. Regulated, verified and compliant. IPMB ensures all gold within the IPMB Ecosystem is OECD compliant. Our gold reserves are verified regularly by Grant Thornton Advisory. We are insured by leading global firms and ensure our gold complies with LBMA standards. About IPMB The IPMB Ecosystem offers direct access to physical gold, allowing exposure to the stability of gold and the speed and security of the blockchain through a dual-token model. Through this innovation, IPMB is striving to change the gold industry forever. IPMB’s mission is to provide the world access to economic freedom and opportunity, giving choice and control to accelerate a global transition to a low-cost, unified and transparent global currency. ‘From the mine to the vault, and in the cloud’, IPMB manages and operates physical gold production, sourcing, beneficiating, exporting, refining, stamping and vaulting of gold. The IPMB Ecosystem is at the heart of the IPM Group, a group of companies spanning three continents and five countries.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 IPMB を AUD に
A$46.035
|1 IPMB を GBP に
￡23.166
|1 IPMB を EUR に
€27.918
|1 IPMB を USD に
$29.7
|1 IPMB を MYR に
RM131.274
|1 IPMB を TRY に
₺1,033.263
|1 IPMB を JPY に
¥4,470.147
|1 IPMB を RUB に
₽2,977.425
|1 IPMB を INR に
₹2,520.639
|1 IPMB を IDR に
Rp471,428.397
|1 IPMB を PHP に
₱1,722.303
|1 IPMB を EGP に
￡E.1,500.147
|1 IPMB を BRL に
R$179.982
|1 IPMB を CAD に
C$41.877
|1 IPMB を BDT に
৳3,561.03
|1 IPMB を NGN に
₦46,697.904
|1 IPMB を UAH に
₴1,234.035
|1 IPMB を VES に
Bs1,425.6
|1 IPMB を PKR に
Rs8,286.597
|1 IPMB を KZT に
₸15,145.218
|1 IPMB を THB に
฿1,002.375
|1 IPMB を TWD に
NT$962.874
|1 IPMB を CHF に
Fr25.839
|1 IPMB を HKD に
HK$230.769
|1 IPMB を MAD に
.د.م296.406