Iotec Finance 価格(IOT)
Iotec Finance（IOT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。IOT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Iotec Finance 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.75 USD
です- Iotec Finance 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで IOT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IOT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Iotec Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Iotec Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Iotec Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Iotec Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|+1.52%
|60日
|$ 0
|+25.32%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Iotec Finance の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-0.13%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The iotec token proposes an innovative approach in the blockchain ecosystem, positioning itself as a multifaceted solution that seeks to integrate the functionality of staking, a commission-free delivery platform, and the issuance of NFT-based certificates for educational institutions. The staking mechanism of iotec is designed to reward token holders who choose to lock their coins to aid in the security and operation of the network. This process not only provides a passive earning potential for users through staking rewards but also strengthens the network itself by enhancing its security and stability. Long-term committed users can benefit from this feature, bolstering trust in the iotec token as a value reserve. Moreover, iotec stands out for its proprietary delivery platform that charges no commission. This innovation aims to support small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the food industry, allowing them to retain a larger share of their profits compared to traditional delivery platforms. The decentralization inherent in blockchain technology means that restaurants can connect directly with customers, removing middlemen and, consequently, additional fees. Another revolutionary aspect of iotec is the issuance of certificates for educational institutions in the form of NFTs. This method ensures authenticity, immutability, and easy verification of completion certificates and other academic documents. By transforming them into NFTs, iotec ensures that these documents are fraud-proof and permanently accessible on the blockchain, facilitating validation by employers and other educational organizations. These initiatives place iotec as a distinctive player in the world of cryptocurrencies, seeking to combine technological innovation with positive social impact, adding value to different segments of society, from individual consumers to educational and business organizations.
