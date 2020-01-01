IOI Token (IOI) トケノミクス
IOI Token is revolutionizing the gaming world by incorporating the latest in blockchain technology. This token is designed to enhance gaming experiences, offering players unique rewards and opportunities. Participants can earn IOI Tokens by engaging in various gaming activities, reaching milestones, and showcasing their skills. These tokens can be used within the gaming ecosystem for exclusive access to in-game items, unlocking new levels, or trading in the marketplace. Emphasizing the integration of NFTs, IOI Token allows gamers to acquire, trade, and collect unique digital assets. These NFTs represent rare and valuable in-game items, enriching the gaming experience with a sense of ownership and exclusivity. Initially focused on Trade Race Manager racing games, IOI Token has expanded its scope to include a broader range of casual games. These new offerings, developed using Unreal Engine 5, include engaging and entertaining mobile games. IOI Token also offers staking options with attractive APY. Through staking, users can earn returns on their investment, further motivating their participation in the gaming ecosystem and attracting more traders to the market. Moreover, IOI Token holders have the opportunity to play a role in its governance. Token holders can participate in DAO voting, allowing them to share their views and influence key decisions in the gaming world. This involvement not only lets them benefit from the token's value appreciation but also empowers them to shape the future of gaming.
IOI Token (IOI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
IOI Token (IOI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
IOI Token (IOI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
IOI Token (IOI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される IOI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
IOI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
IOI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、IOI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。