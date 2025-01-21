IOI Token 価格(IOI)
IOI Token（IOI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00629375 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。IOI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な IOI Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.92K USD
です- IOI Token 1日内の価格変動率は -9.43%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで IOI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IOI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の IOI Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000655962633143226 です。
過去30日間における IOI Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0033795303 です。
過去60日間における IOI Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0035940132 です。
過去90日間における IOI Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.008517106385409563 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000655962633143226
|-9.43%
|30日
|$ -0.0033795303
|-53.69%
|60日
|$ -0.0035940132
|-57.10%
|90日
|$ -0.008517106385409563
|-57.50%
IOI Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.44%
-9.43%
-5.29%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
IOI Token is revolutionizing the gaming world by incorporating the latest in blockchain technology. This token is designed to enhance gaming experiences, offering players unique rewards and opportunities. Participants can earn IOI Tokens by engaging in various gaming activities, reaching milestones, and showcasing their skills. These tokens can be used within the gaming ecosystem for exclusive access to in-game items, unlocking new levels, or trading in the marketplace. Emphasizing the integration of NFTs, IOI Token allows gamers to acquire, trade, and collect unique digital assets. These NFTs represent rare and valuable in-game items, enriching the gaming experience with a sense of ownership and exclusivity. Initially focused on Trade Race Manager racing games, IOI Token has expanded its scope to include a broader range of casual games. These new offerings, developed using Unreal Engine 5, include engaging and entertaining mobile games. IOI Token also offers staking options with attractive APY. Through staking, users can earn returns on their investment, further motivating their participation in the gaming ecosystem and attracting more traders to the market. Moreover, IOI Token holders have the opportunity to play a role in its governance. Token holders can participate in DAO voting, allowing them to share their views and influence key decisions in the gaming world. This involvement not only lets them benefit from the token's value appreciation but also empowers them to shape the future of gaming.
