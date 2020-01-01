International Stable Currency (ISC) トケノミクス
What is the project about? ISC is a flatcoin. A flatcoin is a stablecoin that is both stable in price and increases in value over time. The purpose of a flatcoin is to protect the purchasing power of its holders. Leaders like Brian Armstrong of Coinbase are proponents of flatcoins because they believe that inflation-resistant money will onboard the next billion users onto crypto.
What makes your project unique? Flatcoins are new to the stablecoins industry. Our competitors are Nuon (nuon.fi) and RAI (reflexer.finance) What makes us different from Nuon & RAI is that we are collateralized with Real World Assets (RWAs) such as gold, bonds, t-bills, equity, and cash. This matters because RWAs provide much deeper liquidity for ISC than our competitors.
History of your project. We spent 1.5 years determining the legal structure with our lawyers.
What’s next for your project? We are bridging our token from Solana to ETH & various layer 2s
What can your token be used for? Store of value and payments. We’ve integrated with http://candypay.fun to power payments for Solana Hacker Houses.
International Stable Currency (ISC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
International Stable Currency (ISC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ISC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ISC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ISC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ISC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
