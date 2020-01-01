InsightX (INX) トケノミクス
InsightX (INX) 情報
At InsightX, our mission is to completely change the way people trade cryptocurrency. We do this by using the powerful Ethereum blockchain data. Our goal is to give traders valuable information that helps them make their trading strategies better.
We stand at the forefront of decentralized finance, aiming to expand the horizons of cryptocurrency utilization. Our main focus is on consistently exploring fresh and inventive concepts that can reshape the way people interact with digital currencies. We offer various tools and platforms, like wallet scanners and personalized dashboards, to make sure every trader can confidently navigate the world of digital assets.
We want to help traders succeed and feel confident in what they're doing. Join us on this big journey. We're driven by our ambition to make things happen, and every bit of information we provide brings us closer to a better financial future for everyone. Welcome to InsightX – where we're not just guessing what the future of finance will be like, we're shaping it.
InsightX (INX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
InsightX (INX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
InsightX (INX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
InsightX (INX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される INX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
INX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
INX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、INX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
INX 価格予測
INX の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の INX 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
