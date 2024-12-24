InfinityBit Token 価格(IBIT)
InfinityBit Token（IBIT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.37M USD です。IBIT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な InfinityBit Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 22.54K USD
です- InfinityBit Token 1日内の価格変動率は +2.25%
です- 循環供給量は 3.72B USD です
MEXCで IBIT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IBIT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の InfinityBit Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における InfinityBit Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における InfinityBit Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における InfinityBit Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.25%
|30日
|$ 0
|+27.86%
|60日
|$ 0
|+61.56%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
InfinityBit Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.43%
+2.25%
-33.35%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time. About InfinityBit Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology. Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users. AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment. IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry. A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 IBIT を AUD に
A$--
|1 IBIT を GBP に
￡--
|1 IBIT を EUR に
€--
|1 IBIT を USD に
$--
|1 IBIT を MYR に
RM--
|1 IBIT を TRY に
₺--
|1 IBIT を JPY に
¥--
|1 IBIT を RUB に
₽--
|1 IBIT を INR に
₹--
|1 IBIT を IDR に
Rp--
|1 IBIT を PHP に
₱--
|1 IBIT を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 IBIT を BRL に
R$--
|1 IBIT を CAD に
C$--
|1 IBIT を BDT に
৳--
|1 IBIT を NGN に
₦--
|1 IBIT を UAH に
₴--
|1 IBIT を VES に
Bs--
|1 IBIT を PKR に
Rs--
|1 IBIT を KZT に
₸--
|1 IBIT を THB に
฿--
|1 IBIT を TWD に
NT$--
|1 IBIT を CHF に
Fr--
|1 IBIT を HKD に
HK$--
|1 IBIT を MAD に
.د.م--