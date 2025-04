Infinite Money Glitch ( IMG ) とは何か

Infinite Money Glitch ($IMG) is revolutionizing DeFi on Solana by leveraging the Token2022 program's advanced tax extension capabilities to create a truly innovative reward system for token holders. At its core, $IMG implements a seamless 5% tax on all transactions - whether buying, selling, or transferring tokens. This tax is automatically collected and distributed to holders in SOL, creating a sustainable passive income stream for the community. What sets $IMG apart is its implementation of Solana's Token2022 program, enabling automated and efficient reward distribution without relying on external smart contracts. Key Features: • Automated SOL Rewards: Holders receive Solana directly to their wallets • Proportional Distribution: Rewards scale with your holding size - the more $IMG you hold, the higher your SOL yield • Fair Tax Structure: Consistent 5% tax across all transactions ensures market stability • Token2022 Integration: Utilizing Solana's latest token program for enhanced efficiency and security • Transparent Distribution: All reward calculations and distributions are verifiable on-chain The Infinite Money Glitch ecosystem is designed to reward long-term holders while maintaining market liquidity. By implementing the tax at the token program level, we've created a more efficient and secure reward system compared to traditional reflection tokens.

