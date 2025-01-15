INCASWAP 価格(INCA)
INCASWAP（INCA）の本日のライブ価格は 10.0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 9.50M USD です。INCA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な INCASWAP 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 130.49K USD
です- INCASWAP 1日内の価格変動率は -0.00%
です- 循環供給量は 950.00K USD です
MEXCで INCA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な INCA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の INCASWAP から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000567937106077 です。
過去30日間における INCASWAP から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における INCASWAP から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における INCASWAP から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000567937106077
|-0.00%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
INCASWAP の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.01%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Inca Swap Ecosystem Inca Swap is an innovative DeFi ecosystem that combines efficiency, security and interoperability, functioning as a multichain DEX integrated with solutions such as NFTs and a bridge between networks. Focused on MatChain, the project offers fast transactions, low fees and an optimized decentralized experience. DEX on MatChain MatChain's scalable infrastructure allows Inca Swap to provide efficient and cost-effective exchanges. With EVM compatibility, the platform guarantees support for multiple tokens and high performance, ideal for traders and liquidity providers. Inca NFTs NFTs play an important role in the ecosystem, offering utility and exclusivity: Exclusive Benefits: Discounts, early access to features and special rewards. Marketplace: Direct NFT transactions on MatChain with reduced fees. Engagement: Exclusive drops for premium NFT holders. MatChain to BSC Bridge The MatChain to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) connectivity expands the reach of Inca Swap. The bridge facilitates fast and secure transfers between networks, promoting interoperability, increased liquidity and competitive costs. Inca Token The Inca Token is the heart of the ecosystem, acting as a governance and benefit tool. It offers Fee discounts and higher returns in liquidity pools. Staking and farming incentives for liquidity retention. Optimized Performance: Fast and cost-effective swaps on MatChain. Multichain Connectivity: Efficient bridge with BSC. Inca Pix: The Web3 Gateway Inca Pix is a groundbreaking feature that bridges the Brazilian Pix payment system to the Web3 ecosystem on MatChain.
