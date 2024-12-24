IMVU 価格(VCORE)
IMVU（VCORE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 531.68K USD です。VCORE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な IMVU 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 14.59 USD
です- IMVU 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 1.09B USD です
MEXCで VCORE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VCORE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の IMVU から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における IMVU から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における IMVU から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における IMVU から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-2.78%
|60日
|$ 0
|-2.82%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
IMVU の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-2.79%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
VCORE is an ERC-20 metaverse token launching into the IMVU metaverse; an existing community, economy and virtual world ecosystem that has been in market since 2004. IMVU’s existing mobile, desktop and web applications serve a global community from over 100 countries, support 13 languages, enables a creator led economy and allows everyone to connect, socialize and earn. VCORE will be integrated into this economy, the social play/rewards and will give holders a voice in the future of the metaverse. The IMVU Web3 Metaverse * Serve over 700,000 unique users every day and over 4,000,000 unique users every month. * Over 200,000 creators and earners sell 18,000,000 digital items every month via the IMVU marketplace. * There are also millions of monthly peer-to-peer transactions that enable a large service economy inside the IMVU metaverse. * There are already over 1,250,000 active wallets inside IMVU and the digital marketplace is carefully being converted to support NFTs which have been live since late 2022. *VCORE will be an important part of this dynamic ecosystem for all the IMVU users living outside the United States and Canada. The transformation of the IMVU metaverse to a web3 economy involves a very large and existing community of daily users and a dynamic economy built by the creators and earners already on the platform. Often other web3 gaming and metaverse projects are starting with very few users, are still building out their applications/experiences and are in the early stages of building a truly sustainable platform. IMVU’s advantage is that its existing community is very familiar with digital currencies, purchasing digital items/assets and the creator base is very global.
