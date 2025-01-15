ImmortalDAO 価格(IMMO)
ImmortalDAO（IMMO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.32772 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。IMMO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ImmortalDAO 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.21 USD
です- ImmortalDAO 1日内の価格変動率は -0.12%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで IMMO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IMMO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ImmortalDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004199396401747 です。
過去30日間における ImmortalDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0040034275 です。
過去60日間における ImmortalDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1086551071 です。
過去90日間における ImmortalDAO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1597959151539122 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0004199396401747
|-0.12%
|30日
|$ -0.0040034275
|-1.22%
|60日
|$ -0.1086551071
|-33.15%
|90日
|$ -0.1597959151539122
|-32.77%
ImmortalDAO の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.88%
-0.12%
-1.20%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Immortal is a decentralized reserve currency protocol on Celo blockchain based on the IMMO token. Each IMMO token is backed by a basket of assets (e.g. mcUSD) in the Immortal treasury, giving it an intrinsic value that it cannot fall below. Immortal also introduces unique economic and game-theoretic dynamics into the market through staking and bonding. ImmortalDAO is also considered an algorithmic currency protocol with the goal of becoming a stable crypto-native currency within the Celo ecosystem. Though sometimes called an algorithmic stablecoin, ImmortalDAO is more akin to a central bank since it uses reserve assets like mcUSD to manage its price. The goal is to achieve price stability while maintaining a floating market-driven price. The biggest difference between IMMO and stablecoins like USDC is that IMMO is backed but not pegged to a particular price. Technically, the price floor for IMMO is 1 mcUSD, but practically a premium and the treasury value is added to the price. IMMO differs from other algorithmic stablecoins like Ampleforth (AMPL) because it issues IMMO to buy mcUSD and other assets and maintain a treasury. This mechanism is similar to FEI; the key difference is that FEI keeps a dollar peg, and ImmortalDAO Finance allows its token to float. IMMO is the native utility token that is used for staking and bonding on our decentralised Application (https://www.immortaldao.finance/) as well as governance votes to determine how network resources are allocated.
