IDCHAIN 価格(DCT)
IDCHAIN（DCT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00351525 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 188.54K USD です。DCT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な IDCHAIN 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 553.79 USD
です- IDCHAIN 1日内の価格変動率は +12.34%
です- 循環供給量は 53.63M USD です
MEXCで DCT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DCT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の IDCHAIN から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00038625 です。
過去30日間における IDCHAIN から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0031053208 です。
過去60日間における IDCHAIN から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における IDCHAIN から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00038625
|+12.34%
|30日
|$ -0.0031053208
|-88.33%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
IDCHAIN の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+7.70%
+12.34%
-76.43%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Purpose IDCHAIN (DCT) was created to address key challenges in digital identity verification and event ticketing. By leveraging blockchain’s decentralized nature, IDCHAIN aims to provide a secure and transparent solution for managing identities and verifying ticket authenticity. Its primary goal is to eliminate reliance on intermediaries in these areas, thereby reducing fraud, ensuring data privacy, and giving users control over their personal information. Function IDCHAIN operates on a decentralized Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and masternode-based blockchain network, which allows for efficient transaction validation and enhanced network security. Through its PoS and masternode architecture, IDCHAIN achieves a balance between energy efficiency, scalability, and reliability. This consensus model enables IDCHAIN to validate transactions securely, support decentralized governance, and facilitate an eco-friendly blockchain infrastructure that minimizes energy consumption compared to traditional systems. Utility The DCT token serves as the core currency within the IDCHAIN ecosystem, empowering users to engage in various platform activities: Identity Management: Users can manage and verify their digital identities securely on the IDCHAIN network, safeguarding their data privacy and autonomy. Event Ticketing: DCT facilitates a transparent, blockchain-based ticketing system, enabling users to authenticate and manage tickets without the risk of fraud or counterfeit. Community-Driven Governance: DCT supports a community-led governance model where masternode operators can vote on network decisions, ensuring that the platform evolves according to user needs and interests.
