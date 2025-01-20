ICPI 価格(ICPI)
ICPI（ICPI）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ICPI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ICPI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 234.18 USD
です- ICPI 1日内の価格変動率は -51.39%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ICPI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ICPI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ICPI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における ICPI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における ICPI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における ICPI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-51.39%
|30日
|$ 0
|-34.07%
|60日
|$ 0
|+23.44%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
ICPI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-10.33%
-51.39%
-45.96%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Introducing ICPI-20: A New Era in Token Creation and Distribution Overview: ICPI-20 represents a significant advancement in the realm of digital tokens within the Internet Computer (IC) ecosystem. Drawing inspiration from the Internet Computer's ICRC standards and Bitcoin's BRC-20, ICPI-20 is an innovative and experimental token standard designed to facilitate the creation and transfer of fungible tokens. Key Features: Innovative Token Standard: ICPI-20 combines the best aspects of ICRC and BRC-20 standards, offering a unique approach to token creation and management. Facilitating Token Creation: The standard simplifies the process of developing and transferring fungible tokens, making it more accessible for developers. Fair Distribution: Emphasizing equitable access, ICPI-20 ensures that all participants have fair opportunities in the token creation and distribution process. Decentralization and Community-Driven: The protocol aligns with the ethos of decentralization, removing central points of control and fostering a democratic and transparent token economy. Community Empowerment: ICPI-20 is deeply rooted in a community-driven philosophy, empowering users to actively participate in the development and governance of the token standard. Impact on the ICP Ecosystem: Enhanced Accessibility: By simplifying token creation, ICPI-20 opens new possibilities for developers and users within the ICP ecosystem. Promoting Innovation: The standard encourages innovative applications and use-cases for digital assets on the Internet Computer platform. Building a Thriving Economy: ICPI-20 aims to create a more inclusive, fair, and decentralized environment for digital assets, contributing to a vibrant token economy. Conclusion: ICPI-20 is more than just a token standard; it's a testament to the power of community collaboration and innovation in the blockchain space. As it continues to evolve, ICPI-20 is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital assets on t
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
