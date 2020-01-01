I wish I held (REGRET) トケノミクス

I wish I held (REGRET) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
I wish I held (REGRET) 情報

I Wish I Held ($REGRET)

$REGRET is the ultimate token of reflection and resilience, born from the lessons of missed opportunities and fleeting moments in crypto. It serves as a reminder that persistence, patience, and belief in the journey are the keys to avoiding the pangs of regret.

The Vision $REGRET isn’t just a token; it’s a movement. It embodies the powerful realization that true success comes not from chasing every trend but from committing to a strategy and holding firm when doubt clouds judgment. It speaks to every trader, investor, and dreamer who has ever whispered, "I wish I held."

The Mission The $REGRET token aims to inspire the crypto community to embrace discipline, endure market turbulence, and trust in the long-term potential of their investments. By holding $REGRET, you're holding more than a token; you're holding a commitment to growth, learning, and seizing future opportunities.

Key Principles:

Persistence Pays: Highlighting the importance of consistency and a long-term mindset. No More "What Ifs": Empowering the community to act with conviction and avoid the pain of looking back with regret. Learning Through Reflection: Turning past mistakes into fuel for a more confident and determined future.

The $REGRET Narrative Crypto is full of "what ifs." $REGRET flips the script, offering a token that isn’t about missed chances but about owning your choices and making them count. Whether you’re here to HODL, learn, or inspire, $REGRET reminds us that the biggest regret isn’t what you did—it’s what you didn’t do.

Join the $REGRET movement and ensure your future self thanks you for the choices you make today. Persistence is key. Don’t just wish you held. Hold.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://pump.fun/coin/9Lht1MHib4CV7R92wMkippu9wUNTpQjxTqhzeardpump

I wish I held (REGRET) トケノミクス & 価格分析

I wish I held (REGRET) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 4.90K
$ 4.90K$ 4.90K
総供給量：
$ 998.61M
$ 998.61M$ 998.61M
循環供給量：
$ 998.61M
$ 998.61M$ 998.61M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 4.90K
$ 4.90K$ 4.90K
史上最高値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

I wish I held (REGRET) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

I wish I held (REGRET) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される REGRET トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

REGRET トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

REGRET のトケノミクスを理解したところで、REGRET トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

REGRET 価格予測

REGRET の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の REGRET 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。