I wish I held 価格(REGRET)
I wish I held（REGRET）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 59.69K USD です。REGRET から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な I wish I held 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 48.77K USD
です- I wish I held 1日内の価格変動率は +495.11%
です- 循環供給量は 999.55M USD です
MEXCで REGRET から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な REGRET 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の I wish I held から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における I wish I held から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における I wish I held から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における I wish I held から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+495.11%
|30日
|$ 0
|+86.67%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
I wish I held の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+5.17%
+495.11%
+476.48%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
I Wish I Held ($REGRET) $REGRET is the ultimate token of reflection and resilience, born from the lessons of missed opportunities and fleeting moments in crypto. It serves as a reminder that persistence, patience, and belief in the journey are the keys to avoiding the pangs of regret. The Vision $REGRET isn’t just a token; it’s a movement. It embodies the powerful realization that true success comes not from chasing every trend but from committing to a strategy and holding firm when doubt clouds judgment. It speaks to every trader, investor, and dreamer who has ever whispered, "I wish I held." The Mission The $REGRET token aims to inspire the crypto community to embrace discipline, endure market turbulence, and trust in the long-term potential of their investments. By holding $REGRET, you're holding more than a token; you're holding a commitment to growth, learning, and seizing future opportunities. Key Principles: Persistence Pays: Highlighting the importance of consistency and a long-term mindset. No More "What Ifs": Empowering the community to act with conviction and avoid the pain of looking back with regret. Learning Through Reflection: Turning past mistakes into fuel for a more confident and determined future. The $REGRET Narrative Crypto is full of "what ifs." $REGRET flips the script, offering a token that isn’t about missed chances but about owning your choices and making them count. Whether you’re here to HODL, learn, or inspire, $REGRET reminds us that the biggest regret isn’t what you did—it’s what you didn’t do. Join the $REGRET movement and ensure your future self thanks you for the choices you make today. Persistence is key. Don’t just wish you held. Hold.
