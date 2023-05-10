I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY) トケノミクス
What is the project about?
LOVESNOOPY is an Ethereum-based deflationary memecoin that pays homage to the iconic Snoopy internet meme.
What makes your project unique?
One of the standout features of LOVESNOOPY coin is its no-tax policy, setting it apart from other memecoins in the market. This policy is complemented by a burning mechanism, ensuring scarcity within the market where the coin's supply decreases over time
History of your project.
We have started this project on May 10, 2023 and at this stage, the foundes, team members, and backers choose to remain anonymous. However, despite the limited informationabout the team behind the project, they have successfully utilized social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram to promote their meme coin and foster a vibrant community around it.
What’s next for your project?
The first step is securing a listing on CoinGecko. Simultaneously, LOVESNOOPY aims to gain significant traction on popular social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram, leveraging their reach to attract more enthusiasts and supporters.
Secondly, LOVESNOOPY will be listed on both decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs).
Finally, LOVESNOOPY sets its sights on securing listings on top-tier exchanges, which are known for their robust trading volumes and wide user bases. By attaining listings on these exchanges, LOVESNOOPY will increase its visibility and establish itself as a prominent player in the meme coin market.
What can your token be used for?
LOVESNOOPY is an Ethereum-based deflationary memecoin that pays homage to the iconic Snoopy internet meme, offering a unique proposition that resonates with the crypto community. We have a detailed plan to add lots of utilities to our LOVESNOOPY token. For example, we will launch our own mainnet in 4Q this year and will declare to the world in due course.
I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY) トケノミクス & 価格分析
I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される LOVESNOOPY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
LOVESNOOPY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
LOVESNOOPY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、LOVESNOOPY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。