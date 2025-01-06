HYPRA 価格(HYP)
HYPRA（HYP）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00130923 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 18.60K USD です。HYP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な HYPRA 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 28.27 USD
です- HYPRA 1日内の価格変動率は -6.17%
です- 循環供給量は 14.09M USD です
MEXCで HYP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な HYP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の HYPRA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における HYPRA から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004861032 です。
過去60日間における HYPRA から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0004113292 です。
過去90日間における HYPRA から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001909025320236614 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.17%
|30日
|$ -0.0004861032
|-37.12%
|60日
|$ +0.0004113292
|+31.42%
|90日
|$ -0.0001909025320236614
|-12.72%
HYPRA の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.27%
-6.17%
-10.30%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Hypra is a new blockchain project that aims to revive the original vision of Ethereum as a global, decentralized platform for money and new kinds of applications. Hypra is based on a modified version of the Ethereum Go client, which is a fork of the official 1.11.6 release. This was the final release to support Proof-of-Work. Hypra is not just another Ethereum clone. It has several unique features that make it stand out from the crowd. Here are some of them: ETHashB3: Hypra uses a new Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm that replaces the hash functions with BLAKE3 This allowed for a natural progression of the chain from CPU mining to GPU mining, as well as improved security and performance. HYP: Hypra has its own native currency, HYP, which is used to pay for transactions and smart contracts on the network. HYP has a fixed supply schedule that starts with 4 HYP per block and gradually decreases to 1 HYP per block after 9 years. The total supply up to 9 years will be 124,438,360 HYP, plus block fees and uncle rewards. Compatibility: Hypra is fully compatible with the Ethereum protocol, which means that it can run any Ethereum smart contract or decentralized application (dapp) without any modification. Hypra also supports the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) token standard, which allows for interoperability with other blockchain platforms. Innovation: Hypra is not afraid to experiment with new ideas and features that can improve the user experience and functionality of the network. For example, Hypra has plans to move the reward model to a 2.1% inflation target in the future, which could provide more stability and sustainability for the network.
