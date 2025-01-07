HYME 価格(HYME)
HYME（HYME）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。HYME から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な HYME 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 43.75 USD
です- HYME 1日内の価格変動率は -0.49%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで HYME から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な HYME 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の HYME から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における HYME から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における HYME から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における HYME から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.49%
|30日
|$ 0
|-6.52%
|60日
|$ 0
|-26.65%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
HYME の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.02%
-0.49%
-4.53%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
HYME is the first scroll-to-find crypto search platform. With HYME, you can delve into the world of crypto projects with excitement and engagement. We believe that by presenting projects in a visually appealing and cinematic manner, we can make learning about cryptocurrencies more accessible, engaging, and entertaining. We are revolutionizing the way you explore and discover crypto projects by providing a seamless and immersive experience that brings the world of cryptocurrencies to your fingertips. At HYME, we understand that traditional methods of searching for crypto projects can be time-consuming and inefficient. Endless clicks, multiple tabs, and complex navigation can hinder your journey of discovery. That's why we've designed a unique scroll-to-find feature that makes exploring the crypto universe as easy as scrolling through your favorite social media feed. Our scroll-to-find technology enables you to seamlessly glide through an extensive list of crypto projects, ensuring that you never miss a hidden gem. As you scroll, you'll be captivated by visually stunning trailers that provide a glimpse into the excitement, innovation, and potential of each project. We believe that information should be accessible, engaging, and entertaining. By presenting crypto projects in the form of captivating trailers, we transform the way you learn about cryptocurrencies. Dive into the action, drama, and stories behind each project, immersing yourself in the fascinating world of decentralized finance, blockchain technology, non-fungible tokens, and more. HYME is more than just a search platform. It's a community-driven hub where crypto enthusiasts, investors, and curious explorers converge. Join a vibrant community of like-minded individuals, share insights, ask questions, and participate in discussions that empower you to make informed decisions in the crypto space.
