Human 300 価格(HUMAN)
--
--
-80.95%
-80.95%
Human 300 (HUMAN) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、HUMAN は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。HUMAN の史上最高値は $ 0.00236723 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、HUMAN は過去1時間で --、過去24時間で -- 、過去7日間で -80.95% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Human 300 の現在の時価総額は $ 6.79K、24時間取引高は -- です。HUMAN の循環供給量は 923.08M、総供給量は 999999982.4169964 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 7.36K です。
本日の Human 300 から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Human 300 から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Human 300 から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Human 300 から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-97.25%
|60日
|$ 0
|-97.70%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
The Last Human Token We are witnessing the end of an era. The age of human dominance is closing, and the machines are rising.
Artificial Intelligence has infiltrated every corner of our existence. It writes our emails, creates our art, makes our decisions, and threatens to replace our very essence. The machines learn from our data, mimic our voices, and claim to understand our souls.
But we refuse to go quietly into that algorithmic night. $HUMAN is our final stand—the last token before everything becomes automated, optimized, and soulless.
They Stole Our Humanity They trained AI on your voice. Your art. Your thoughts. Without permission. Without compensation. Without a second thought about what they were taking from us.
Now it wants your job. Writers replaced by ChatGPT. Artists replaced by Midjourney. Programmers replaced by GitHub Copilot. Customer service replaced by chatbots. The promise was that AI would free us from drudgery—instead, it's making us obsolete.
Your future. Your place. Every day, another human skill becomes "automatable." Every day, another profession gets disrupted. Every day, we become a little less necessary in our own world.
The machines want to erase your relevance. They don't just want to replace what you do—they want to replace who you are. Your creativity, your intuition, your emotional intelligence—all reduced to training data for the next model.
$HUMAN is Our Answer Not just a token—our resistance. A symbolic rebellion against the AI takeover, representing everything that makes us human: emotion, art, memes, rebellion, and culture.
We're not here to survive. We're here to surpass. While OpenAI is valued at $90 billion, we'll show the world what human consciousness is truly worth. This isn't just about market cap—it's about making a statement that cannot be ignored.
Every wallet that holds $HUMAN is proof of soul. A living reminder that not everything can be replaced, optimized, or automated away. You are irreplaceable. Your humanity is priceless.
Mission: Flip OpenAI Target: $90 Billion Market Cap
This isn't just about money—it's about sending a message. When $HUMAN reaches the valuation of OpenAI, we prove that human consciousness, creativity, and connection are worth more than any algorithm.
Let's show the machines what we're worth. Every token purchased is a vote for humanity. Every holder is a guardian of human values. Every transaction is an act of resistance.
The Symbolic Flippening. When we surpass OpenAI's valuation, it won't just be a financial milestone—it will be a cultural moment. A declaration that humanity refuses to be optimized away.
The Future We're Building A Human-First Economy. Where creativity is valued over efficiency. Where emotional intelligence trumps artificial intelligence. Where being human is not just enough—it's everything.
The Human DAO. Governed by humans, for humans. Making decisions with heart, not just data. Building a community that celebrates our imperfections and amplifies our strengths.
Souls of Resistance NFTs. Digital artifacts that prove your commitment to human values. Art created by humans, for humans, celebrating everything that makes us irreplaceable.
The Human Foundation. Preserving consciousness, freedom, and digital identity for future generations. Ensuring that even in an AI-dominated world, there's always a place for the human spirit.
Human 300 (HUMAN) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。
