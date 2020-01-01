Hoodrat (HOODRAT) トケノミクス
Hoodrat (HOODRAT) 情報
Hoodrat from Matt Furie's "The Nightriders"
Hoodrat isn’t just a bat; he’s the shadowy force that always finds the right path in the dark. The ultimate underdog of Matt Furie's The Night Riders, Hoodrat embodies adaptability, resilience, and resourcefulness—qualities every successful crypto trader needs.
The Hoodrat Lore Matt Furie’s first publication, The Night Riders, is a visual masterpiece that invites readers into a surreal, wordless adventure. Featuring four distinct characters—a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like hybrid, its not clear what the fourth animal exactly is; however what we do know is his name: Hoodrat.
Hoodrat is easily one of the weirdest and most intriguing creatures in The Night Riders. With its funky mix of bat wings and rat vibes, Hoodrat is the type of character who would thrive in the shadows—equal parts sneaky troublemaker and curious adventurer. Whether it’s gliding under the moonlight or creeping through the corners of Furie’s surreal dreamscape, Hoodrat has that unmistakable “up to no good, but in a fun way” energy.
Like the rest of the gang in The Night Riders, Hoodrat doesn’t need words to make a statement. Its mysterious vibe and playful design invite you to fill in the blanks—what’s it thinking? Where’s it headed? Maybe Hoodrat’s just out for a midnight snack, or maybe it’s plotting something way bigger (or weirder). Either way, Hoodrat is the kind of character you can’t help but be drawn to—quirky, mischievous, and totally unforgettable.
Hoodrat (HOODRAT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Hoodrat (HOODRAT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Hoodrat (HOODRAT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Hoodrat (HOODRAT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される HOODRAT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
HOODRAT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
HOODRAT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、HOODRAT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
HOODRAT 価格予測
HOODRAT の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の HOODRAT 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。