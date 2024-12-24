HNC Coin 価格(HNC)
HNC Coin（HNC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00168109 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 139.73K USD です。HNC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な HNC Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 22.76 USD
です- HNC Coin 1日内の価格変動率は -48.60%
です- 循環供給量は 82.86M USD です
MEXCで HNC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な HNC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の HNC Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.001589719405466619 です。
過去30日間における HNC Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0012444675 です。
過去60日間における HNC Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0015635044 です。
過去90日間における HNC Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00832029115207527 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001589719405466619
|-48.60%
|30日
|$ -0.0012444675
|-74.02%
|60日
|$ -0.0015635044
|-93.00%
|90日
|$ -0.00832029115207527
|-83.19%
HNC Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-7.95%
-48.60%
-75.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was established in 2015. First block was generated on Feb 8th, 2015. The initial blockchain was fork of Litecoin and after the last hard fork on July 2021 it became fork of Dash Coin, focusing on maximizing safety and speed of transactions. Who are the founders of HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was founded by a team of Greek highly experienced blockchain developers. In 2020 new developers have joined the team and it is scheduled for more entries for the next couple of years to develop HNC’s Coin Ecosystem. What makes HNC Coin unique? • Unlike most digital currencies, the HNC is designed to be a dual-purpose currency. That is, to exist as a means of payment on the one hand but also to be treated as an innovative investment solution on the other. Also provide a complete payment ecosystem and integration its use into it. • After hard fork on 17th July 2021, HNC Coin became fork of Dash Coin, X11 algo and supports instant send option for up to 1,000 HNC Coins within 1,3’’ and private send as well. Where can you buy HNC Coin? • Currently HNC Coin is traded at: - P2PB2B (https://p2pb2b.io) - GokuMarket (https://gokumarket.com/) - HNC Revolution (https://hnc-revolution.com/) - Finexbox (https://www.finexbox.com/) - Xeggex (www.xeggex.com) • More exchanges will be added in the future How many HNC Coins are there in Circulation? • Coin structure is as follows: - Total supply is: 100M - Circulating supply: 93M - Locked in life to Master Nodes: 10M (1m/Master Node) - Tradeable coins: 83M - Coins available for mining: 7M How is the HNC Coin network secured? - HNC’s Coin network consists of 10 Master nodes (each master node requires 1M coins). Coins of all ten (10) Master nodes are locked in life from HNC’s team to protect the network. More Master nodes are about to be added soon. - A master node has a full copy of the HNC blockchain and performs tasks such as block validation, Private Send, and Instant Send, (Private Send is a function that enhances user’s privacy by obscuring the origin of funds and with Instant Send the user can instantly send to another wallet up to 1.000 HNC Coins). The master nodes will receive payments for the above-mentioned services.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 HNC を AUD に
A$0.002689744
|1 HNC を GBP に
￡0.0013280611
|1 HNC を EUR に
€0.0016138464
|1 HNC を USD に
$0.00168109
|1 HNC を MYR に
RM0.0075312832
|1 HNC を TRY に
₺0.0592584225
|1 HNC を JPY に
¥0.264099239
|1 HNC を RUB に
₽0.1701767407
|1 HNC を INR に
₹0.143060759
|1 HNC を IDR に
Rp27.1143510427
|1 HNC を PHP に
₱0.0983269541
|1 HNC を EGP に
￡E.0.0858532663
|1 HNC を BRL に
R$0.0104059471
|1 HNC を CAD に
C$0.0024039587
|1 HNC を BDT に
৳0.2008398223
|1 HNC を NGN に
₦2.6022936982
|1 HNC を UAH に
₴0.0706394018
|1 HNC を VES に
Bs0.08573559
|1 HNC を PKR に
Rs0.4682676195
|1 HNC を KZT に
₸0.8769237876
|1 HNC を THB に
฿0.0575941434
|1 HNC を TWD に
NT$0.054971643
|1 HNC を CHF に
Fr0.0014961701
|1 HNC を HKD に
HK$0.0130452584
|1 HNC を MAD に
.د.م0.0168949545