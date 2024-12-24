HMX 価格(HMX)
HMX（HMX）の本日のライブ価格は 2.25 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 7.52M USD です。HMX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な HMX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 41.98K USD
です- HMX 1日内の価格変動率は +13.53%
です- 循環供給量は 3.34M USD です
MEXCで HMX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な HMX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の HMX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.267732 です。
過去30日間における HMX から USD への価格変動率は $ +1.1432423250 です。
過去60日間における HMX から USD への価格変動率は $ +2.5303286250 です。
過去90日間における HMX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.5017290790033473 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.267732
|+13.53%
|30日
|$ +1.1432423250
|+50.81%
|60日
|$ +2.5303286250
|+112.46%
|90日
|$ +0.5017290790033473
|+28.70%
HMX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.73%
+13.53%
-15.07%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? HMX is a decentralized perpetual exchange with a cross-margin and multi-asset collateral support on Arbitrum. What makes your project unique? HMX offers the following unique features to users: 1.) Leveraged Trading (Cross-Margin & Multi-Collateral Management Support): Users can open up to 1,000x leveraged long or short positions on many asset classes including Cryptocurrency, Forex, Equity, and Commodities. HMX also accepts various crypto assets as collateral with a cross-margin collateral support, allowing for flexible position and risk management strategies. 2.) Leveraged Market Making (HLP Vault): Users can simply deposit assets into the HLP vault to become market makers on HMX. HLP vault is unique because it is built on top of GMX's GLP token. This means that the liquidity deposited into the vault will be used to market make for traders both at GMX AND HMX. Depositors continue to earn all of the yields from GMX while also earning additional yields from fees generated on HMX. History of your project. The team behind HMX Exchange are experienced traders and DeFi users. We recognize the major pain points faced by our fellow traders with the current available platforms in the market, especially with the failure of many centralized trading platform in 2022. We want to build a platform with great UX/UI, allowing anyone to trade with low-fees, and let participants earn and prosper together with the platform. HMX is backed by DeFi veterans including CoralDeFi, CryptoMind, CompoundCapital and other angel investors. What’s next for your project? Some of the highlights from our RoadMap include: - Cross-chain Expansion: Expand HMX to other chains to grow the ecosystem. Other up and coming L2 chains such as zkSync and Starknet, etc. are our priorities. - Listing additional markets: Expand the selection of assets users can trade on HMX. - Grow HMX Userbase and Community: Grow HMX through various marketing campaign and initiatives - AMAs, paid marketing, trading competitions, etc. What can your token be used for? Below are the current and planned utilities for HMX token: - Earns 25% share of protocol revenue in stablecoins when staked (shared with staked esHMX & DP) - Earns a share of esHMX token emission when staked - Earns Dragon Points (DP) at 100% APR when staked - Receive governance voting rights to help shape key decisions on the development of HMX exchange (coming soon...) - Receive tiered trading fee discount when staked (coming soon...)
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 HMX を AUD に
A$3.6
|1 HMX を GBP に
￡1.7775
|1 HMX を EUR に
€2.16
|1 HMX を USD に
$2.25
|1 HMX を MYR に
RM10.08
|1 HMX を TRY に
₺79.29
|1 HMX を JPY に
¥353.925
|1 HMX を RUB に
₽227.745
|1 HMX を INR に
₹191.475
|1 HMX を IDR に
Rp36,290.3175
|1 HMX を PHP に
₱131.76
|1 HMX を EGP に
￡E.114.9075
|1 HMX を BRL に
R$13.9275
|1 HMX を CAD に
C$3.2175
|1 HMX を BDT に
৳269.19
|1 HMX を NGN に
₦3,482.955
|1 HMX を UAH に
₴94.68
|1 HMX を VES に
Bs114.75
|1 HMX を PKR に
Rs627.615
|1 HMX を KZT に
₸1,174.9275
|1 HMX を THB に
฿77.0175
|1 HMX を TWD に
NT$73.53
|1 HMX を CHF に
Fr2.0025
|1 HMX を HKD に
HK$17.46
|1 HMX を MAD に
.د.م22.6575