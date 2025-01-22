Hillstone Finance 価格(HSF)
Hillstone Finance（HSF）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01982807 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。HSF から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Hillstone Finance 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.93K USD
です- Hillstone Finance 1日内の価格変動率は +27.46%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで HSF から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な HSF 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Hillstone Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00427206 です。
過去30日間における Hillstone Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0265531287 です。
過去60日間における Hillstone Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0206349336 です。
過去90日間における Hillstone Finance から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.012052396582835394 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00427206
|+27.46%
|30日
|$ +0.0265531287
|+133.92%
|60日
|$ +0.0206349336
|+104.07%
|90日
|$ -0.012052396582835394
|-37.80%
Hillstone Finance の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.19%
+27.46%
+172.08%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Hillstone Finance is a smart contract-based asset liquidity project operated by Hillstone Partners, the first M&A specialist in Korea, which aims to provide liquidity to various on-chain financial products or physical assets and to provide a rich, diverse and convenient investment and financing channel for the public. The original intention of the project is to become a decentralized financial service provider in the metaverse world. Based on the multiple scenarios and diversified value system of the metaverse, Hillstone will simultaneously launch traditional financial products, assets lending, mortgaging and replacement, as well as the circulation and trading functions of financial derivatives on various blockchains to serve the huge financial system of the metaverse. HSF token Hillstone Finance Token (HSF), a utility token that powers the entire Hillstone Finance investment and financing ecosystem. The total supply of HSF is 100 million, of which 5% will be used for development funding under the control of multi-signature wallets. The current circulation of HSF is 38,060, of which 31,060 are ERC20 HSFs and 7,000 are third-party wallet HSFs. It is expected to reach full liquidity in December 2023. Hillstone Finance Ecosystem Roles User: Users of the Investor pledge platform, who act as pure roles of users in the ecosystem, can exchange products for HSF tokens through pledging. Admin: A role that can participate in the management of the Investor product, who is responsible for setting the benchmark price for trading pledged products or cryptocurrencies, plays a key role in the ecosystem in determining the primary status of the Investor contract. DAO-based Autonomous Council Hillstone General Council (HGC) is an open and decentralized autonomous council for ecological governance, giving every user the opportunity to participate in the governance of the platform and reducing the sense of boundaries between users and the platform.
