High Performance Blockchain 価格(HPB)
High Performance Blockchain（HPB）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00381488 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。HPB から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な High Performance Blockchain 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.58K USD
です- High Performance Blockchain 1日内の価格変動率は +5.18%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで HPB から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な HPB 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の High Performance Blockchain から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00018786 です。
過去30日間における High Performance Blockchain から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003998539 です。
過去60日間における High Performance Blockchain から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0008240995 です。
過去90日間における High Performance Blockchain から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.003248197317882837 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018786
|+5.18%
|30日
|$ -0.0003998539
|-10.48%
|60日
|$ -0.0008240995
|-21.60%
|90日
|$ -0.003248197317882837
|-45.98%
High Performance Blockchain の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.34%
+5.18%
-7.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
High-Performance Blockchain tackles the concept of scalability from a completely different angle. Rather than just looking at the software side of things, the project also tackles the hardware aspect. To realize the optimal performance of blockchain applications, things will need to change in the near future. As such, this team is building an architecture which uses thousands of CPU and FPGA resources to create a more versatile and scalable ecosystem. There are a few aspects of the High-Performance Blockchain project to take into account. First of all, there is the chip-level acceleration engine which provides accelerated hardware chips to power this entire ecosystem. Secondly, the software side of the High-Performance Blockchain is integrated with the new dedicated hardware accelerated engine and focuses on depth and scaling customization. Third, the project claims it can produce a throughput in the millions of transactions without any major problems. While all of this sounds amazing, it is difficult to come by any real information regarding the technical aspects of either the hardware or the software side of High-Performance Blockchain. While the team mainly focuses on blockchain integration for real-world business cases, it remains to be seen how their chips will operate and how their algorithms are created. It seems the High-Performance Blockchain project is closely connected to the NEO infrastructure, which could introduce some interesting developments down the line. Building the High-Performance Blockchain infrastructure will take a lot of time and money. As such, the roadmap is filled with milestones which the team aims to achieve in the coming years. A testnet version of this project will be launched at some point in 2018, which will undergo further improvements for several months. The actual manner will launch in Q2 of 2018 if things go according to plan. However, the official version will not go live until mid-2019 at the earliest.
|1 HPB を AUD に
A$0.0060656592
|1 HPB を GBP に
￡0.0030900528
|1 HPB を EUR に
€0.0036622848
|1 HPB を USD に
$0.00381488
|1 HPB を MYR に
RM0.0169380672
|1 HPB を TRY に
₺0.1359241744
|1 HPB を JPY に
¥0.5938242208
|1 HPB を RUB に
₽0.37958056
|1 HPB を INR に
₹0.3300252688
|1 HPB を IDR に
Rp62.5390063872
|1 HPB を PHP に
₱0.22317048
|1 HPB を EGP に
￡E.0.1918503152
|1 HPB を BRL に
R$0.0229655776
|1 HPB を CAD に
C$0.0054552784
|1 HPB を BDT に
৳0.4619438192
|1 HPB を NGN に
₦5.9145136544
|1 HPB を UAH に
₴0.1607208944
|1 HPB を VES に
Bs0.2098184
|1 HPB を PKR に
Rs1.0579043728
|1 HPB を KZT に
₸1.987933968
|1 HPB を THB に
฿0.1294007296
|1 HPB を TWD に
NT$0.1249754688
|1 HPB を CHF に
Fr0.003433392
|1 HPB を HKD に
HK$0.0296797664
|1 HPB を MAD に
.د.م0.0380725024