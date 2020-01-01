Herity Network (HER) トケノミクス
Herity Network (HER) 情報
Herity Network (https://herity.io/) is a unique Legal BSC project that plans to deliver a safer crypto investment ecosystem to all of its users. They will offer:
- A Crypto Seed Investment platform, providing an opportunity to their community to invest as if they were Venture Capital investors. Usually this is provided for big companies or important figures from the Crypto world. Not with Herity Network, their aim is to make every community member a VC investor. The projects that will be in the Seed Financing pools will have a legal entity attached, with fully doxed teams, making it a safe investment for their community in order to eliminate any scams or rug pulls from the get-go.
- An NFT marketplace, but with a ‘’twist’’. Besides the fact that already have 18 NFT artists already onboard that are in the top 200 NFT artists in the World, they will also offer free services for anyone who has design, drawing or any artistic skill, to be trained and helped in becoming an NFT artist. They already have over 20 real life artists that will launch their collections in the near future.
- A Charity Platform. The Herity Team feels that every profit made, comes with a responsibility, therefore they created an NGO that will give back to the word trough charity donations using a part of their profits, in ensuring that the funds will reach the cause in a full transparency. Herity Network’s motto is ‘’Helping the Little Guy’’ , meaning that they wish to give an opportunity to normal people, to invest in legal and audited projects, as well as owning a piece of art before it becomes too expensive.
Herity Network (HER) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Herity Network (HER) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Herity Network (HER) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Herity Network (HER) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される HER トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
HER トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
HER のトケノミクスを理解したところで、HER トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
