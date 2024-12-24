Herity Network 価格(HER)
Herity Network（HER）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00352467 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 167.07K USD です。HER から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Herity Network 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 87.38 USD
です- Herity Network 1日内の価格変動率は +0.52%
です- 循環供給量は 47.40M USD です
MEXCで HER から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。
本日の Herity Network から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Herity Network から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000854108 です。
過去60日間における Herity Network から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000693041 です。
過去90日間における Herity Network から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.52%
|30日
|$ -0.0000854108
|-2.42%
|60日
|$ +0.0000693041
|+1.97%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Herity Network の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.52%
-4.74%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Herity Network (https://herity.io/) is a unique Legal BSC project that plans to deliver a safer crypto investment ecosystem to all of its users. They will offer: 1. A Crypto Seed Investment platform, providing an opportunity to their community to invest as if they were Venture Capital investors. Usually this is provided for big companies or important figures from the Crypto world. Not with Herity Network, their aim is to make every community member a VC investor. The projects that will be in the Seed Financing pools will have a legal entity attached, with fully doxed teams, making it a safe investment for their community in order to eliminate any scams or rug pulls from the get-go. 2. An NFT marketplace, but with a ‘’twist’’. Besides the fact that already have 18 NFT artists already onboard that are in the top 200 NFT artists in the World, they will also offer free services for anyone who has design, drawing or any artistic skill, to be trained and helped in becoming an NFT artist. They already have over 20 real life artists that will launch their collections in the near future. 3. A Charity Platform. The Herity Team feels that every profit made, comes with a responsibility, therefore they created an NGO that will give back to the word trough charity donations using a part of their profits, in ensuring that the funds will reach the cause in a full transparency. Herity Network’s motto is ‘’Helping the Little Guy’’ , meaning that they wish to give an opportunity to normal people, to invest in legal and audited projects, as well as owning a piece of art before it becomes too expensive.
