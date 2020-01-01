Henlo Kart (KART) トケノミクス
Henlo Kart (KART) 情報
Henlo Kart players race adorable AI hamsters that learn and improve with each race, enhancing their performance over time. The game offers daily FREE races and the opportunity to win huge jackpots! Hamsters are powered by tiny AI agents that start with no knowledge of the world and learn to race as they go. Each time you compete, your hamster gains experience and improves its racing skills, making each competition more exciting than the last.
When a race begins, each hamster takes off from the starting line with the goal of reaching the finish line. Untrained hamsters will be easily (and randomly) distracted, which means they don't always make the best decisions. Highly trained hamsters will make much better racing decisions, but can still randomly be distracted like the others.
The winner of each race is determined when one of the hamsters crosses the finish line. If no hamster crosses the finish line before the time runs out, the hamster closest to the finish line wins! If there is a tie, the winner is randomly selected between the tied hamsters. This leads to exciting and unexpected wins!
After the competition, you can re-live the excitement by watching a replay of your hamster's performance to see how they stacked up against their competitors.
Henlo Kart (KART) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Henlo Kart (KART) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Henlo Kart (KART) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Henlo Kart (KART) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KART トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
KART トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
KART のトケノミクスを理解したところで、KART トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
KART 価格予測
KART の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の KART 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。