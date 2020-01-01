HelpKidz Coin (HKC) トケノミクス
HelpKidz Coin (HKC) 情報
The HelpKidz Coin is a crypto project that aims to help children’s institutions and children with disabilities. How? The $HKC cryptocurrency buyers support these charitable causes with every purchase. So, once enough funds have accumulated for donation, the monetary amounts are put directly into a relevant project. Also, the HelpKidz Coin’s supply equals 1 billion, with a 1% allocated to the burn address.
HKC is the BEP20 (BSC) token that’s compatible with third-party services (wallets, exchanges, listings, etc.) and provides easy integration. Besides, this cryptocurrency has an 8% taxation rate. So, the smart contract automatically deducts eight percent from each transaction and allocates it as follows. 3% goes to the rewards for holders. Also, 2% goes to the charity and the same amount to the liquidity pool. The rest 1% goes to the burning wallet.
HelpKidz Coin (HKC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
HelpKidz Coin (HKC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
HelpKidz Coin (HKC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
HelpKidz Coin (HKC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される HKC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
HKC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
HKC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、HKC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
HKC 価格予測
HKC の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の HKC 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。