Haven 価格(XHV)
Haven（XHV）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.72K USD です。XHV から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Haven 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 55.00 USD
です- Haven 1日内の価格変動率は -8.37%
です- 循環供給量は 69.77M USD です
MEXCで XHV から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XHV 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Haven から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Haven から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Haven から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Haven から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-8.37%
|30日
|$ 0
|-91.96%
|60日
|$ 0
|-96.85%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Haven の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.23%
-8.37%
-3.18%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Haven is an untraceable cryptocurrency with a mix of standard market pricing and stable fiat value storage without an unsustainable peg or asset backing. It achieves this with a built in on-chain smart contract that controls the minting and burning of coins in a network of cryptographically unknown supply to facilitate value for users that choose to send their coins to offshore storage contracts while allowing everyone else to be exposed to the natural price movements of the currency. Offshore Storage Offshore Storage is Haven's built in smart contract/protocol that powers the stable value storage. In short, sending Haven to offshore storage (burning) records a reference on the blockchain to the current fiat value which can be restored later back into Haven by minting new coins to the tune of the current fiat value. The key use cases for offshore contracts are: Point of sales/payment gateway systems where goods can be bought with Haven and stores can immediately lock the fiat value in to protect from price fluctuations. This has the added benefit of keeping the stores business and income completely hidden on the blockchain as neither their wallet address or amounts are revealed. Storing large amount of money outside of the traditional banking system. Privacy focused cryptos are perfect for this but without a reliable way to maintain value through fluctuations the process of holding could be costly. Sending Haven offshore quite literally, makes money disappear until you want it back at which point the value remains intact. Untraceable | Hidden | Decentralized Haven uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses meaning payments cannot be tracked or linked back to any user. Wallet addresses and transaction amounts are completely obfuscated on the Haven blockchain making all activity invisible. The Haven Protocol is decentralized and open source meaning no central control over the network. Nothing is censored.
