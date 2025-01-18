Hard Frog Nick 価格(NICK)
Hard Frog Nick（NICK）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。NICK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Hard Frog Nick 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.19 USD
です- Hard Frog Nick 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで NICK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NICK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Hard Frog Nick から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Hard Frog Nick から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Hard Frog Nick から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Hard Frog Nick から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-40.09%
|60日
|$ 0
|-49.15%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Hard Frog Nick の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-1.19%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Project Title: NICK - The Currency of Memes Overview: NICK is a unique and entertaining cryptoasset designed to exist at the intersection of cryptocurrency and meme culture. It is built with the sole purpose of being shared and enjoyed for fun, with no expectations of profit. NICK is envisioned as a digital token that immortalizes the lighthearted and humorous persona of "Hard Rock Nick" on the blockchain, turning him into one of the wealthiest frogs in the world within this crypto ecosystem. Tokenomics: Token Name: NICK Blockchain: Avalanche Total Supply: 100,000,000 NICK Distribution: 99% used to from LP 1% for marketing Utility: NICK tokens have zero intrinsic value and are not intended for financial gain. Their primary utility lies in their representation of the meme culture and the humorous narrative around Hard Rock Nick. Holders of NICK tokens gain access to exclusive meme content, digital collectibles, and special community events. Community Engagement: The project thrives on community participation. Regular meme contests, challenges, and events will be organized to keep the community engaged. NICK holders will have the opportunity to vote on the direction of the project, ensuring a decentralized and democratic approach to decision-making. Conclusion: NICK aims to be a unique and entertaining addition to the crypto landscape, bringing humor and creativity to the blockchain. It's an experiment in creating a cryptoasset solely for the joy of sharing memes and building a community around a playful and lighthearted narrative.
