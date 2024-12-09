Hanu Yokia 価格(HANU)
Hanu Yokia（HANU）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 43.80M USD です。HANU から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Hanu Yokia 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 434.80 USD
です- Hanu Yokia 1日内の価格変動率は -0.24%
です- 循環供給量は 149.80T USD です
MEXCで HANU から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な HANU 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Hanu Yokia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Hanu Yokia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Hanu Yokia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Hanu Yokia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.24%
|30日
|$ 0
|+37.61%
|60日
|$ 0
|+68.26%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Hanu Yokia の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.41%
-0.24%
+5.39%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
$HANU is the first step of four in the Goji Cryptoverse that will allow for the creation of a vibrant ecosystem that sits at the foundation of a new enterprise. The Goji Crypto platform will allow businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of blockchain technology to fill the gaps in their current payment processing systems. This project has a two sided coin. Our first and foremost is the community side. The Goji Crypto ecosystem will be driven by a diverse and highly motivated community. Similar to open-source and other collaborative projects, all innovation comes from the community itself where collaborative use actually enriches our resources. Flipping the coin to the other side is a business orientated structure that leverages the Goji ecosystem within their Blockchain Integration for Businesses. This enables a faster and more secure information transfer between businesses by making use of blockchain's power of transparency and real-time data ledger technology. This platform enables businesses to verify identities and reduce fraud by prioritizing the inherent safety that comes from blockchain capabilities; reducing costs, protecting consumer data, and making it easier to approve transactions quickly. Platform Capabilities: * Business Integrations * Shared Ledger * Secure (Tamper Proof) * Identity Management * Confidential * Audit capabilities * Governance * Business Logic in Smart Contracts * Robust (Viable)
