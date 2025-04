Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund ( HLSCOPE ) とは何か

For Investors Seeking Steady Monthly Yield & Added Liquidity This Fund invests in senior secured loans made to top-tier borrowers in North America and Europe, targeting both stability and reliable returns. ✓ Seasoned asset manager: Hamilton Lane is one of the world’s largest investment management firms with over 31+ years of private markets experience, sourcing attractive investment opportunities through proprietary data and long-standing relationships. ✓ Historical track record of outperformance: The fund has consistently outperformed the Invesco Senior Loan ETF and the NAV has consistently increased since inception. ✓ 0% Performance Fee: No performance fees mean increased potential for higher returns. ✓ $0 Redemptions: No fees increase investor liquidity potential. ✓ 0% Default Rate: Senior secured loan structure can protect investors in the event of a default as they are the first to be repaid, providing recourse on the loan.

Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Securitize Fund(HLSCOPE)素材 公式ウェブサイト