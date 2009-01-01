HachikoInu (INU) トケノミクス
Hachiko INU is a decentralized exchange based token. Hachiko Exchange.com is the home for the Hachiko INU token and allows high-yield staking with 35% APY being offered until 12-31-2023.
Hachiko INU is a Token based on the famous story of Hachiko the loyal Akita, memorialized by the 2009 Movie Hachi: “A Dog’s Tale” Starring Richard Gere & Joan Allen.
As such, the token rewards loyalty which is why 5% of all transactions go to their holders. Such a high percentage rate is rare, but we want to support the holders of these tokens. Hachiko INU is very safe with more than 80% of total supply having been sent to the Dead/Burn wallet.
In addition, the contract has been renounced to add to investor safety. We’ve also been audited by TechRate and the Token Sniffer website which gives us a very high score to the the tokenomics.
Hachiko INU is currently in stage 5 of 6 of it’s roadmap. It further plans to create a mobile app for the Hachiko Exchange that will make crypto trading easily accessible from all devices including mobile phones.
HachikoExchange.com is focused on the starting of tokens with its launchpad, introducing brand new tokens to the public and also offering extra services such as airdrops and staking.
Hachiko INU is one of the 3 Pillars of the Hachiko INU Ecosystem. The Pillars are more specifically the Hachiko Exchange and it’s Exchange based token Hachiko INU, Pension Plan an Ethereum based rewards Token and the USA Token and it’s NFT’s.
HachikoInu (INU) トケノミクス & 価格分析
HachikoInu (INU) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
HachikoInu (INU) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
HachikoInu (INU) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される INU トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
INU トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
INU のトケノミクスを理解したところで、INU トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。