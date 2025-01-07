HachikoInu 価格(INU)
HachikoInu（INU）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。INU から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な HachikoInu 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 27.73 USD
です- HachikoInu 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで INU から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な INU 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の HachikoInu から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における HachikoInu から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における HachikoInu から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における HachikoInu から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-10.76%
|60日
|$ 0
|+24.81%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
HachikoInu の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-0.67%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Hachiko INU is a decentralized exchange based token. Hachiko Exchange.com is the home for the Hachiko INU token and allows high-yield staking with 35% APY being offered until 12-31-2023. Hachiko INU is a Token based on the famous story of Hachiko the loyal Akita, memorialized by the 2009 Movie Hachi: “A Dog’s Tale” Starring Richard Gere & Joan Allen. As such, the token rewards loyalty which is why 5% of all transactions go to their holders. Such a high percentage rate is rare, but we want to support the holders of these tokens. Hachiko INU is very safe with more than 80% of total supply having been sent to the Dead/Burn wallet. In addition, the contract has been renounced to add to investor safety. We’ve also been audited by TechRate and the Token Sniffer website which gives us a very high score to the the tokenomics. Hachiko INU is currently in stage 5 of 6 of it’s roadmap. It further plans to create a mobile app for the Hachiko Exchange that will make crypto trading easily accessible from all devices including mobile phones. HachikoExchange.com is focused on the starting of tokens with its launchpad, introducing brand new tokens to the public and also offering extra services such as airdrops and staking. Hachiko INU is one of the 3 Pillars of the Hachiko INU Ecosystem. The Pillars are more specifically the Hachiko Exchange and it’s Exchange based token Hachiko INU, Pension Plan an Ethereum based rewards Token and the USA Token and it’s NFT’s.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
